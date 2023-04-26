It’s another big week for big boats with Super Cat Fest West in town, but if that’s not your scene, don’t despair. There’s a lot going on in Lake Havasu City, with something to appeal to a variety of interests.
Want some drama in your life? Head to the Lake Havasu High School little theater for a performance of “Into the Woods.” High school theater students will perform the adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s famous musical story about a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, with a full cast of characters plucked straight from fairy tale stories.
Tickets for that show can be purchased at the door for $7 for adults and $5 for students and children. Showtimes are today and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.
If you’re looking for some good live music and laid-back entertainment, check out the Havasu Meltdown concert and car show at Windsor Beach.
It’s Friday through Sunday at Lake Havasu State Park, and features seven bands on the beach, including AuthorityZero, Chaser, Twilight Creeps featuring actor Shane West (Of “A Walk to Remember” fame), Safety Orange, VFMS, Guilty by Association, and PTTR. General admission is $10 on Friday and Sunday, and $25 on Saturday.
In addition to music, Havasu Meltdown features a custom minitruck and car show, a freestyle BMX show, beach pong, and tug-of-war.
On the Southside, Havasu Realtors will take over Mr. Lucky’s Billiards at 3313 Maricopa Ave. for the Realtor Olympics darts and billiards tournament. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities. It has a $10 entry fee and a check-in at noon.
Those are just three of the events happening this week — there are several more listed at GoLakeHavasu.com. Check out the calendar for more information.
Give your kids a green thumb
There’s a free gardening workshops being offered for kids at the New Horizons Community Garden at 2095 Moyo Drive this Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. The workshop, which features three hands-on sessions with interactive activities, is recommended for kids ages 8 to 11 and taught by AZ Health Zone coordinator Bree Daugherty. Additional workshops will be held May 5 and May 12. If you want to sign up for classes, go to tinyurl.com/kidsgardeningworkshop or email daugherty@arizona.edu.
