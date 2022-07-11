Covid-19 didn’t kill “Readers on Vacation,” but it certainly put the longstanding Today’s News-Herald feature in intensive care.
For those who might not remember, “Readers on Vacation” was a weekly feature in the Sunday lifestyle section that invited Lake Havasu City residents to share photos of their vacations with their friends and neighbors.
Submitters were encouraged to hold up a recent copy of the newspaper in the photographs, and thanks to our globetrotting readers, the News-Herald has traveled to dozens of places around the world, from domestic cruises to Alaska and Hawaii to farther-flung locales like Russia and Australia, and lots of places in between.
When covid-19 emerged, people stopped going on vacation, and the submissions came to an end. We miss seeing the smiling faces of our subscribers living their best lives.
Now that people are vacationing again, we hope the feature can reestablish itself. Thankfully, readers like Suzanah Ballard are committed to keeping it going. Ballard recently visited former Lake Havasu City resident Freddit Vestal in her new home in Renton, Washington, where she says they enjoyed a happy reunion and beautiful weather (certainly better than Havasu’s current heat wave).
There’s still a lot of summer left in the year — if you have a vacation coming up, take a copy of the newspaper with you and snap a photo when you’re there. Send it to editor@havasunews.com and we’ll publish it in the following Sunday’s edition.
— Today’s News-Herald
