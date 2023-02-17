Here’s a reminder that the dog park at SARA Park is closed during the duration of Winter Blast, which continues through Sunday night. It reopens on Feb. 20. Good news, however, Havasu has two other pet-friendly parks.
One is the off-leash area at Avalon Park, 1294 Avalon Avenue. The park is located in a quiet neighborhood — far away from those booming fireworks — and features a large grassy area, shaded and open-air benches, a playground, ramadas and a walking path.
There’s also the Lions Dog Park at London Bridge Beach on the Island. It’s an enclosed dog park that’s just a short walk from the Bridgewater Channel and the London Bridge. It has benches and walking paths, and water features and wading pools to keep dogs cool when the weather warms up.
dogs need homes: The Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman is completely full, and so are their rescue partners. The nonprofit that works with the shelter, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, says it is immediate need of foster families and adopters to help save the animals. According to the group’s Facebook post, everything you need will be provided: Food, crate, toys, bowls and puppy milk.
If you can provide a temporary or permanent shelter for these homeless animals, call the shelter at 928-753-2727 Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or visit the shelter in person at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Win tickets to ‘Newsies!’
There are just a few days left before our drawing for four free tickets to GraceArts Live’s production of the musical ‘Newsies!’ Enter the sweepstakes at tinyurl.com/newsiesgiveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.