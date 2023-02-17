Good Morning

Here’s a reminder that the dog park at SARA Park is closed during the duration of Winter Blast, which continues through Sunday night. It reopens on Feb. 20. Good news, however, Havasu has two other pet-friendly parks.

One is the off-leash area at Avalon Park, 1294 Avalon Avenue. The park is located in a quiet neighborhood — far away from those booming fireworks — and features a large grassy area, shaded and open-air benches, a playground, ramadas and a walking path.

