The shopping season starts today, but if you’re sticking to online shopping, it’s important to watch out for scams. You’re much more likely to run into internet scams when shopping online, and the website Social Catfish recently published a list of the top online shopping scams to avoid on Black Friday.
1. Fake deals on gaming consoles. Scammers are advertising incredible deals for popular consoles such as XBox and PlayStation on social media. Once you click the link, it takes you to a look-a-like website of a major brand. Any gifts purchased will never arrive.
You can avoid it by triple checking the spelling of the URL. Fake sites are often one letter off.
2. Gift card scams: Scammers are all over gift card sites online, selling cards that often arrive with no balance. You can avoid those scams by buying gift cards from stores with brick-and-mortar locations, from brands you know and trust.
3. Holiday puppy scams: Scammers often create a website or social media post with a photo of an adorable puppy on sale for the holidays. They request payment via wire transfer, gift card or Zelle and promise to ship the puppy right away, but the puppy never arrives.
Avoid those scammers buy doing a reverse image search online to see if your puppy’s photo is a professionally produced stock photo used on other sites. If so, it’s a scam. Also, stick to adopting your puppies from the Western Arizona Humane Society and you’ll be OK every time.
Speaking of puppies, today’s Furry Friday submission comes from Chrissie Russo, who is pictured at right with her 8-year-old mini-pin/chihuahua mix Gracie Mae. Little Gracie was adopted two months ago from Pia’s Paws Small Breed Rescue.
Share your furbabies with News-Herald readers by emailing your photos and information to editor@havasunews.com.
