The results are in! Each year, we ask Lake Havasu City readers to choose their favorite house from all of the homes included on the annual Christmas Tree Lane list of homes.
This year, readers overwhelmingly voted for the home of Tim and Beverly Fix at 21 Southwestern Lane.
In second place was Diane Hernandez at 3470 La Mesa Drive, and third place went to Todd Hardy at 3396 Monte Carlo Drive.
A special thanks to all homeowners who decorated their houses and kept the lights on throughout the season. Know that your extra dedication made the holidays that much enjoyable for all of us.
And thanks to all who participated in this year’s Christmas Tree Lane event. That includes our partner organizations who helped us publicize the list of homes, including KNTR Radio Central, The Bridge and 32 Bravo, the Lake Havasu City App and the White Sheet.
By the way, if you’re looking for a great way to wrap up the holiday, consider a drive around town tonight to check out all the homes one last time. You can find the list online at HavasuNews.com.
We’re planning a bigger and better event for 2023’s Christmas season, so watch this spot for an announcement in, say, nine or 10 months from now.
In the meantime, Merry Christmas!
