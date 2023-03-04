Go Lake Havasu reminds us that, thanks to all that recent winter rain, we’re about to get a great show of wildflowers and weeds.
Over the next few weeks, the desert surrounding Lake Havasu City will come alive with desert wildflowers. Go Lake Havasu, the marketing agency responsible for drumming up local tourism, calls the flower show an example of “nature’s little miracles thriving with fragrance and color yet remaining dormant in the dust-dry desert most of the year.”
More than 20 wildflowers and flowering plants bloom throughout the Lake Havasu region.
The flowering season usually starts in late February and lasts until May. More than 20 wildflowers and flowering plants bloom throughout the region, including poppies, desert chicory, brittlebush, chuparosa, lupine, golden sunup, and marigolds.
“We never know for sure if we’re going to get a superbloom, or a spectacular wildflower season, but we are hopeful,” Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks & Trails spokeswoman, recently told River City Newspapers.
Thompson said that Cattail Cove State Park on the southern shore of Lake Havasu offers excellent wildflower viewing. “It has great trails that showcase the blooms.”
Nearby River Island State Park and Buckskin Mountain State Park are prime viewing spots for wildflowers.
