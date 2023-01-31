It’s still cold out there, but visions of spring break are dancing in our heads. Good thing today is National Plan for Vacation Day.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, National Plan for Vacation Day is always celebrated on the last Tuesday in January.
The holiday was launched in 2017 by —no surprise — a travel marketing company. Even so, we can get behind this one. After our freezing Arizona winter (temperatures have been positively chilly in the mid-60s!) we’re all ready for a springtime escape. In the spirit of the faux-liday, the Arizona Office of Tourism is offering some tips to “explore Arizona like an expert.”
Each month of 2023, the agency says it will share new and updated travel tips, how-to guides and off-the-beaten-path places to prepare travelers to make the most of the state’s amazing destinations. You can get started at VisitArizona.com/Explore. That’s where you’ll find articles including “The First Timer’s Guide to the Grand Canyon,” “Visiting Horseshoe Bend the Right Way,” and “Amazing, Completely Under-the-Radar Arizona Parks.”
By the way, if you’re going somewhere this spring, don’t forget to share your photos with us for our “Readers on Vacation” photo series. Just email your photographs — ideally with a photo of a recent NewsHerald — and a brief description of your trip to editor@havasunews. com. We’ll publish them in future editions of the newspaper.
