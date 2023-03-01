Today is International Cat Rescue Day! According to Best Friends Animal Society, an estimated 2.3 million cats went into shelters around the nation in 2021, and about 240,000 didn’t make it out. The agency says 2022 saw an improvement in those numbers, with an 8 percent drop in the number of cats being euthanized compared to the previous year.
Want to help put a dent in the number of homeless cats? The Western Arizona Humane Society has a bunch of cute kitties ready to be adopted. Go to HavasuNews.com to see a photo gallery of pets ready to be adopted. You’ll find photos and information about Billy Goat, a domestic short hair senior cat, along with Chleo, Clover, Hey Hey, Perdy and Princess. When you’re ready to adopt, make a trip to the Humane Society on Sweetwater Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.