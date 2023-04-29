Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day according to our friends at National Day Calendar, and there’s no better reminder that there are dozens of homeless animals at the Western Arizona Humane Society in need of permanent homes.
In fact, the shelter is holding a pet adoption event through this weekend, with all dogs over 1 year old available to be adopted for $69 until Monday. All animals adopted from the shelter are already spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped with location data in case they get lost.
