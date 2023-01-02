Just a quick reminder to watch out for road construction for the next few months. The city announced on Friday that road crews will begin working water main replacement and pavement reconstruction on Lake Havasu Avenue from Kiowa Boulevard to Acoma Boulevard.
Crews will be installing a new water main, which has had a number of issues over the past year or so — which is why that part of Lake Havasu Avenue is such a bumpy ride right now. Hopefully, in a few months, it’ll be smooth sailing.
