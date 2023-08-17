Anyone heading east for the weekend should expect a few traffic delays on Interstate 40. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should be prepared for brief delays in the area of I-40 near Seligman through Aug. 24. The eastbound lanes will be narrowed to a single lane at several locations, and there will be a 16-foot-vehicle width restriction in place.
It’s Furry Friday: Meet Little Miss Bizzi Iezzi (also known as “Biz.”)
Biz is a 5-year-old Yorkie-mini poodle. Owners Darin and Candy Iezzi say Biz is the center of attention wherever she goes, and she’s always happy to meet new people.
“She is happy, always wagging her tail, and gives the best kisses,” they said in an email to the News-Herald. Biz loves putting on her life jacket and riding in Darin’s race boats and swimming at the river, and like a lot of Havasu residents, she loves an off-road trail ride in the RZR or three-wheeler. Whenever she hears a boat or quad fire up, she runs to the shop in hopes of going for a ride, the Iezzi family says.
“Biz puts a smile on all of our faces and happiness in our hearts,” they said.
Want to share your pets with other News-Herald readers? Send an email to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to attach a photo and tell us all about your favorite furry friend (and it helps us if you can add the words “furry Friday” in the email subject line.
