Anyone heading east for the weekend should expect a few traffic delays on Interstate 40. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should be prepared for brief delays in the area of I-40 near Seligman through Aug. 24. The eastbound lanes will be narrowed to a single lane at several locations, and there will be a 16-foot-vehicle width restriction in place.

• • •

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.