The robot revolution has arrived in Havasu, and it's serving chips and guac. If you've been to Chili's over the past few months, you've met Rita, the robot attendant that greets patrons at the door and directs them to their table. The restaurant's Lake Havasu City location is one of 50 to add Rita to their wait staffs.
In addition to seating customers, Rita provides printed menus and delivers food.
Monster Storm is coming: The fall follow-up to the popular Desert Storm boating event, Monster Storm is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
According to Go Lake Havasu, the Halloween-themed high-performance boat gathering and poker run will be held at London Bridge Resort.
Industry icons like Bob Teague, owner of Teague Custom Marine, and Win Farnsworth, owner of the "Low Altitude" turbine 50-foot Mystic boat, are scheduled to attend.
The events include an awards show and after-parties at the resort. Spectators are being encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and check out the vendor and sponsor booths at the resort throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.