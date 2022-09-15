Good morning
The robot revolution has arrived in Havasu, and it's serving chips and guac. If you've been to Chili's over the past few months, you've met Rita, the robot attendant that greets patrons at the door and directs them to their table. The restaurant's Lake Havasu City location is one of 50 to add Rita to their wait staffs.

In addition to seating customers, Rita provides printed menus and delivers food.

