Hey there, adventure seekers! Get ready for a day of scouting fun at Lake Havasu City! Our Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops are throwing an open house, and you’re invited to join in on the excitement.

Set your alarms because the party starts at 10 a.m. and keeps rollin’ till 2 p.m. this Saturday. They’re taking over Ramada A at Rotary Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.