Hey there, adventure seekers! Get ready for a day of scouting fun at Lake Havasu City! Our Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops are throwing an open house, and you’re invited to join in on the excitement.
Set your alarms because the party starts at 10 a.m. and keeps rollin’ till 2 p.m. this Saturday. They’re taking over Ramada A at Rotary Park.
If you have a kindergartener through fifth-grader, they’ve got a spot for you. Get ready to explore, learn, and have a blast.
But wait, there’s more! The Boy Scouts program is open to boys and girls from 11 to 17 who are ready to take on exciting challenges and embark on unforgettable adventures. Got questions? Give Heather Donovan a shout at 928-201-8572 or drop her a line at heather.donathan@scouting.org. She’s got all the info you need to jumpstart your scouting journey.
Meet Mystic, a blue heeler/Lab owned by Terry and Beth Maier. He came to the Havasu couple seven years ago as a free puppy listed on Craigslist. Terry says Mystic is named after his “mystical powers.”
“He can disappear,” Terry wrote in an email. And recently, he’s learned to fly — as cargo.
Mystic has traveled over 50,000 miles and he loves water, hikes at SARA Park, or, as the photo shows, Montana’s Swan Valley with the Mission Mountains in the background.
Mystic is also very social, and loves everyone he comes in contact with. Terry described Mystic as “The Mr. Rogers of Dogs (Won’t you be my friend?).” Mystic is currently enjoying cool weather in Portugal’s Azores Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Want to show off your pets to other News-Herald readers? Send an email to editor@havasunews.com with a brief description. It helps if you can add the words “Furry Friday” to the email subject line.
