Rising temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning about the increasing risk of heat-related illness. Meteorologists warn that the Lake Havasu City area will hover around the 100 degree mark for the next week with some light winds Saturday and Sunday.
That’s relatively mild by Lake Havasu City standards, but we’ve had otherwise cool weather until now and there’s a chance this first real heat wave of the season could surprise some folks who haven’t yet properly acclimated for the summer season.
