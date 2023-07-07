Gardening in Lake Havasu City isn’t for the faint of heart. It can be tough to have a green thumb when everything around you is a varying shade of brown. The heat, wind, lack of rainfall and poor overall soil quality has prompted many a would-be gardener to throw up their hands and throw down their hula hoes.
A popular gardening workshop series is coming to Havasu to educate the public about how to grow a thriving garden through the hassle of all of those challenges.
The popular Seed-to-Supper gardening program is coming to the Lake Havasu City Library starting next week.
The program is operated by AZ Health Zone with the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Each weekly session includes two separate one-hour presentations. The classes are a progression, designed for one to build on the other.
“Gardening in the desert can be challenging, but it can be done,” said Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone. “Our goal is to help residents grow healthy, great-tasting food.” The free, three-week series will take participants from vegetable/fruit garden development to harvest. The program can benefit first-time gardeners and those with more experience.
Classes begin on July 15, and continue on the 22nd and 29th. All are from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room A of the Lake Havasu City Library.
The series is open to the public. Room capacity is 75 and seating will be first-come, first-served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.