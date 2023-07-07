Good Morning

Gardening in Lake Havasu City isn’t for the faint of heart. It can be tough to have a green thumb when everything around you is a varying shade of brown. The heat, wind, lack of rainfall and poor overall soil quality has prompted many a would-be gardener to throw up their hands and throw down their hula hoes.

A popular gardening workshop series is coming to Havasu to educate the public about how to grow a thriving garden through the hassle of all of those challenges.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.