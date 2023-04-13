Today is the first day of International Dark Sky Week, and it comes with a reminder from the International Dark-Sky Association to be mindful of light pollution.
It’s an especially important reminder in Lake Havasu City, a town that was founded more than 50 years ago with dark skies in mind.
By design, Lake Havasu City is a great place for stargazing. City founder Robert McCulloch purposefully left out the street lights when he designed the town, meaning there’s little obtrusive light when we stare up at the heavens.
To this day, Lake Havasu City remains one of Arizona’s best locations for desert stargazing. Go Lake Havasu points out that the city has 290 clear nights each year, and you don’t have to go very far outside city limits to get a great view of the Milky Way.
The IDA offers several suggestions for actions Arizonans can take to keep their communities night-sky friendly.
• Be a community scientist by helping to measure and submit night sky brightness observations using your computer or smartphone.
• Inventory your home lighting. The group says a few simple changes can lead to home lighting that doesn’t contribute to excessive light pollution.
• Host a night walk. Invite your friends and neighbors to participate in a guided walking tour of the community to observe the night sky and identify sources of light pollution.
• Participate in the International Dark Sky Week scavenger hunt. Find as many items on the list. If you find them all, IDA will send you an assortment of stickers.
• Get an official proclamation. You can encourage your local elected officials to recognize Dark Sky Week.
By the way, you don’t have to limit your appreciation of dark skies to this week. The Lake Havasu Astronomy Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month between September and June at 4:30 p.m. in the Mohave County Public Library. They hold regular public star parties. In Lake Havasu City, you can see the stars all year long.
Meet Tinker Belle, a parti toy poodle with a huge personality. According to dog breeders, a parti poodle is the result of cross-breeding with a poodle and other dog breeds, and the dogs have a two-tone coat with 50 percent white and 50 percent any other common poodle color.
Owner Alice Opie says Tinker loves everyone, but the perky pup can be a little territorial. She offers a warning when something or someone is approaching or driving past her yard. Opie says Tinker Belle is super playful and loves attention and cuddles. “She makes my world go ‘round,” Opie wrote. “She owns my heart and me!”
Want to show off your furbabies to other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and description to editor@havasunews.com.
Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday” in the subject line of the email.
