September starts tomorrow, which means the calendar will finally start filling up with things to do. It starts Friday night, with the debut of a new season of First Friday events.
First Fridays run from September through May, and feature local artisans and artists as well as pop-up boutiques, music performances and food offerings. It starts at 6 p.m. on the downtown portion of McCulloch Boulevard between Smoketree and Mulberry.
Here are some other events in September, courtesy of Go Lake Havasu:
• American Bass Association Tournament, Sept. 16 at Lake Havasu State Park.
• Jet Jam PWC Championship, Sept. 16-17, in North Beach at Lake Havasu State Park
• Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo, Sept. 22-23 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
• Tribute to Tina Turner, Sept. 22 at London Bridge Resort Convention Center.
• U.S. Freestyle PWC Championship, Sept. 30, at the London Bridge.
Sounds like a great month is shaping up. See you out there!
