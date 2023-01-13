If you’re looking for new ways to serve your community, consider volunteering for one of several committees within Mohave County.
County Supervisor Ron Gould says he’s looking for volunteers to step up to serve on committees like the Library District Citizen’s Advisory Committee and the Merit Commission.
Volunteers must live of county supervisor District 5, which includes Lake Havasu City north of Kiowa Boulevard, Desert Hills, Crystal Beach, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave.
The library advisory committee meets quarterly and rotates between the county libraries. The group’s mission is to make sure the county library district offers resources that are relevant, accessible and responsive to the interests of local citizens.
The Merit Commission meets on an as-needed basis, usually once or twice a year, at the Board of Supervisors auditorium in Kingman. The group is charged with representing the public interest in the improvement of personnel administration within the county, and it serves as an independent personnel board for the county. By state statute, the volunteer must be a registered voter, who is not a Republican, according to Gould.
If those opportunities sound interesting, call Gould’s office at 928-453-0735.
If you’re in District 3, which includes the rest of Lake Havasu City and is represented by Buster Johnson, you can call his office at 928-453-0724 to check on future volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.