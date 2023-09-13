The annual London Bridge Days Parade is right around the corner. The parade committee is accepting applications for parade entries. All entries will be judged on their incorporation of the parade theme: “Peace, Love and Helping Havasu.”
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch boulevards. It’s usually one of the biggest events of the fall, with spectators lining the city’s main thoroughfare to watch the parade floats and marching bands in a celebration of the city’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.