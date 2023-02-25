First Friday’s March edition is around the corner, and there’s some great music planned. The band Spitball will bring ska, punk and reggae tunes to the Yard City stage from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
According to the First Friday organizers, Spitball plays a mix of genres, with a playlist of cover songs from the 1980s to present day. Audiences can expect to hear hits and deep cuts from bands like Sublime, NOFX, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Clash, Rancid, Cake and Bad Religion, among others.
