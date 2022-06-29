Areas of the Bridgewater Channel may have received a few curious visitors in recent weeks, according to Lake Havasu City residents, as local skunks have made their presence known.
Cheryl J. Beach posted a photo to the Facebook group “Lake Havasu City News/Alerts” showing a skunk that crossed her path during her morning walk along the channel. The little stinker was seen climbing a ledge on the walking path outside Kokomo Beach Club at London Bridge Resort.
Turns out these interactions aren’t uncommon. News-Herald staffers have seen skunks at dusk running around the campgrounds at Lake Havasu State Park, and there are numerous sightings reported on social media.
Arizona is home to four species of skunk, including striped, spotted, hooded and hog-nosed varieties. Striped skunks are the most common species, and are found in areas throughout the state — typically near waterways such as Lake Havasu. They typically eat plants, insects, lizards and other rodents — but that doesn’t mean they can’t be dangerous to humans, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
“Like most wildlife, they typically try to avoid people unless they become accustomed to associating people with food,” said Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Supervisor Deanna Pfleger. “If people see them, the best practice is to stay calm and let the skunk leave the area.”
Most Havasu residents may be familiar with the threat of a skunk’s spray, and the foul odor that may last for days afterward. But according to Pfleger, that isn’t the only reason people should avoid them.
“The Arizona Game and Fish Department won’t respond to a report of a skunk unless there are other factors, or if the animal seems sick,” Pfleger said. “Skunks can carry rabies, so any unusual behavior like being active in the daytime, or loss of fear of people, is usually a sign that something isn’t right.”
Last year, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 31 lab-confirmed cases of rabies among state skunk populations. The animals were found in areas of Cochise, Coconino and Santa Cruz counties — none were reported in Mohave County. Skunks were the second-most common animals in Arizona to test positive for rabies last year, according to state health officials. Statewide, the agency reported 33 lab-confirmed cases of rabies among bat populations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 40,000 people are treated for rabies throughout the U.S. each year, but fatalities are uncommon among cases where patients seek treatment after being bitten by an animal.
