If you’re bored in Lake Havasu City this month, you’re doing something wrong.
Events season is about to get red hot, starting with next weekend’s Buses by the Bridge event. It’s the annul gathering of Volkswagen bus lovers at Lake Havasu State Park.
More than 600 of the iconic 1960s VW vehicles will be on display at the park between Jan. 13-15.
That same weekend is the sixth annual Balloon Festival Golf Tournament at Lake Havasu Golf Club. The Saturday, Jan. 14 event is a fundraiser for local Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary Clubs, and it’s a good preview event to kick off the popular Balloon Festival the following weekend. If you want more information about the golf tournament, visit GoLakeHavsu.com/ 6th_Annual_Havasu_Balloon_Fesitval_Golf_Tournament.
And then there’s Lake Havasu City’s tent-pole event, the aforementioned Balloon Festival & Fair. This is the 12th year for the event, which is scheduled for Jan. 19-22. (We’ll have a lot more coverage on BalloonFest starting in Tuesday’s edition and continuing over the next few weeks)
January wraps up with the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo and Little Delbert Days on Jan. 28-29. Always a fun event, the rodeo offers Lake Havasu City residents a taste of the Old West and includes plenty of fun hands-on experiences for little ones.
It’s a busy month, but don’t expect things to let up in February — that’s the month for the Winter Blast fireworks shows, the Rockabilly Reunion, and the Winterfest street fair.
