Exciting news from Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City: Chowderfest is coming back in 2023. Of course, it seems like that was more or less a given after the massive success of the inaugural event.
You might recall that the event back in March had about 2,000 people show up —so many that organizers had to start crowd control measures at the gate.
Next year, it has a new location that is known for its ability to accommodate large crowds: Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4.
The second annual Southwest Chowderfest will occur March 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., with VIP sessions beginning at noon. Like the first event, it will feature local restaurants and home chefs competing for the top honors, and there will be exhibits by breweries, winderies and distilleries, along with live music.
It’s a fun event, and it made a lot of money for a good cause: Helping the local Soroptimist chapter support young women looking to further their education and career goals.
