Organizers of Southwest Chowderfest have announced their “celebrity” judges for next month’s big cookoff.
The judges include:
Thank you for reading!
Organizers of Southwest Chowderfest have announced their “celebrity” judges for next month’s big cookoff.
The judges include:
• Mayor Cal Sheehy;
• Lisa Krueger, Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President;
• Laurie Moses, owner of ChaBones;
• Jason Castelluccci of Go Lake Havasu;
• Brandon Bowers, editor of Today’s News-Herald and regional editor of River City Newspapers.
The judges will taste test each of the samples by the dozens of contestants, and their combined scores will be used to figure out who’ll win the golden ladle for the event’s second year. Southwest Chowderfest will be held on March 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4 area. The fundraising event will feature local restaurants, home chefs, breweries, distilleries, and live music. Proceeds will benefit education for women and girls, both locally and internationally.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person. VIP tickets are $85 and include a VIP tent with drinks and appetizers. Children 12 and younger are free.
For information about the event, go to southwestchowderfest.com.
Speaking of events: We’ve enjoyed a great events season so far in 2023, with the Havasu Balloon Festival, Buses by the Bridge, Winterfest, the Rockabilly Reunion and Winter Blast all drawing large crowds.
But the fun’s not over yet. It continues this weekend with the fifth annual Lake Havasu Brews & Brats festival. The event showcases beers from the top brewers in the Tri-State area, and it’s an opportunity to enjoy good music and food, too. And hey, the weather might cooperate —or it might not; forecaster say there’s a slight chance of rain on Saturday. Still, a little drizzle never stopped anyone from having a great time in Lake Havasu City.
Enjoy the day!
— Today’s News-Herald
In honor of the state’s 111th birthday a few days ago, the U.S. Census Bureau publ…
Here’s a reminder that the dog park at SARA Park is closed during the duration of …
On three successive recent days, three successive shootdowns of yet-to-be-identifi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.