Singer Matt Farris is looking for some extras for his new music video. Farris said on Facebook that the new video for his single “One Night Stand” will be filming on Monday, Sept. 4, starting at 10 a.m. at Flying X Saloon. The video stars Farris and Tik Tok Star Maggie Clayton, known online as The Blonde Brewer. Farris says the Flying X will double as a 1990s country bar, and western wear is a must. Sounds like a good time. And bonus — lunch is provided. If you’re interested, visit facebook.com/mattfarrismusic for information.

