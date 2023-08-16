Singer Matt Farris is looking for some extras for his new music video. Farris said on Facebook that the new video for his single “One Night Stand” will be filming on Monday, Sept. 4, starting at 10 a.m. at Flying X Saloon. The video stars Farris and Tik Tok Star Maggie Clayton, known online as The Blonde Brewer. Farris says the Flying X will double as a 1990s country bar, and western wear is a must. Sounds like a good time. And bonus — lunch is provided. If you’re interested, visit facebook.com/mattfarrismusic for information.
HAVASU NIGHTLIFE: Lake Havasu City’s nightlife is in full focus in the latest email newsletter from Go Lake Havasu. The marketing agency for Lake Havasu City suggests that Havasu has a lot to offer when the sun goes down. The agency encourages readers — the targeted readers aren’t likely to be locals — to get off the beaten path of the typical tourist scene and explore local favorites instead.
• BaBaLoo Lounge for its upscale Latin flavor and happy hour specials;
• Gallagher’s Dining & Pub for its city views and Texas Hold ‘Em Tournaments;
• Jeremy’s Juke Joint, which Go Lake Havasu suggests has the best smoked old fashioned in the city);
• Mr. Lucky’s Billiards & Pub for its 14 pool tables and 16 beers on tap;
• R Bar and Grill for its live music and daily shot specials;
• The Office Cocktail Lounge, which Go Lake Havasu calls “Havasu’s Tropical Island Getaway and neighborhood bar.”
Those are pretty good suggestions. What do you think? What are your favorite watering holes? Let us know at editor@havasunews.com and we’ll share your responses in a future version of this column.
TASTE OF HAVASU: Organizers have announced details for this year’s Taste of Havasu. The fundraiser for the K-12 Foundation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds. So far, there are 14 vendors participating. Tickets will go on sale a few weeks before the event. You can find more information at k12foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.