Anyone who has lived in Lake Havasu long enough can tell you it’s a great place for seeing the stars — and no, we’re not talking about the B-list celebrities who occasionally show up along our shores. By design, Lake Havasu City is a great place for stargazing. City founder Robert McCulloch purposefully left out the street lights when he designed the town, meaning there’s little obtrusive light when we stare up at the heavens. As Go Lake Havasu says, our dark skies give everyone a chance to wish upon a star, and they’ll have their choice of any one of the balls of gas burning billions of miles away.
That’s why Mohave Community College announced it’s bringing back its astronomy and stargazing classes at its Lake Havasu City campus. Participants get to learn how to properly use astronomy equipment for stargazing, and they’ll be taught the basics of various night sky smart phone apps. There are classes for beginners and more advanced folks, and courses begin Oct. 3. You can enroll in a class, or get more information at ce.mohave.edu or call 928-505-3319.
