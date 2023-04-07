Researchers at the University of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Health Services want you to mail them any ticks you might come across this summer. Yep, just bag ’em up and send them in. No need to kill them first. (We’d sure hate to be a postal worker the next few months.) It’s called the Great Arizona Tick Check, and they’re building the first-ever database of tick distribution and correlated diseases in Arizona. You can learn more at https://extension.arizona.edu/great-arizona-tick-check.
Chamber mixer: The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s April business mixer is next week. This month’s event will be hosted on Thursday hosted by Arizona Financial Credit Union, which is the new name of the former Horizon Community Bank. It’s from 5-7 p.m. at the bank branch at 225 N. Lake Havasu Ave.
(0) comments
