Here’s an interesting bit of trivia: Lake Havasu City is one of the top cities in the United States when it comes to divorces. The website Stacker analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to create a list of the 50 metropolitan areas with the highest numbers of divorced people.
Havasu ranks third in the nation, according to their analysis.
To be fair, the study is referencing the Lake Havasu metropolitan area, which includes all of Mohave County. The Stacker study limited its report to metro areas with a population of at least 50,000 people, and ranked each community by the percentage of their divorced population.
In the Lake Havasu City metro area, 15.3 percent of the population is divorced —about 4.5 points above the national average. Fifty-one percent of the adult population is currently married, three points above the national average.
Widows and widowers account for 8.7 percent of the population (3.1 percent higher than the national average), and 23 percent of adults in this region never married at all (10.8 percent below the national average.)
Havasu isn’t the only Arizona community on the list — the Prescott ranked second in the nation.
The top town for divorces? Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Furry Friday: It’s Furry Friday! Today’s submission comes from Dianne Petri, who sent us this cute photo of Lucy, her 7 1/2-year-old Norwich terrier/shih tzu mix. Petri says her family adopted Lucy from a Colorado humane society when she was 11 months old.
Lucy loves to go for rides in the car and go for walks. “She is happy no matter what as long as she is with her folks,” Petri said. “We think she must have had kids in her previous family as she gets so excited when she sees a baby or any child and just wants to love them up.”
Petri says Lucy keeps the family amused with her antics, including one habit that Petri insists wasn’t taught to the pooch: When she is hungry she will bite Mom’s ankles until she gets up and then grabs her pant legs and pulls on them all the way to her dish. “She knows how to get what she wants!”
Want to have your pet included in this column for Furry Friday? Send an email with your favorite photo and some information about your pet to editor@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.