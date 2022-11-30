Do you have any plans next Sunday? You do now! The Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds will hold a Christmas concert at the Lake Havasu Performing Arts Center.
The show begins at 3 p.m.
Guests will enjoy traditional holiday songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of Year” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” as well as selections from Christmas films like “The Polar Express” and “Christmas Vacation.”
Tickets are currently on sale for $10, and you can buy them at lhsymphonicwinds.us.
Help young women through your tax credits: Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City is reminding folks that they can donate up to $400 per person to the club as an Arizona tax credit. Tax credits are applied toward state taxes you owe and can be used to support qualifying organizations, including some nonprofits and schools. The club uses its fundraising dollars to support low-income women in Lake Havasu City who are pursuing post high-school education.
For more information about how to donate to Soroptimist International, call Koena Tapscott at 602-859-9406 or Nancy Bellomy at 928-208-2557.
— Today’s News-Herald
