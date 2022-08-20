Longtime Lake Havasu City residents certainly remember Synanon, the secretive and sometimes violent cult that made Havasu its home base in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
No doubt locals would love to forget about the trouble that Synanon caused for the city, but their outlandish activities (attempting to kill a vocal critic with a rattlesnake in a mailbox, for instance!) established a persistent legacy, for better or for worse.
That’s unlikely to change with recent national attention from actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, a film producer. The couple recently released an investigative podcast series called “The Sunshine Place.”
The podcast tells the story of Synanon, and its messianic founder Charles E. Dederich, through the recollections of members, survivors and the journalists who wrote about the group over the years. It’s narrated by Sari Crawford, daughter of former Synanon leader Bill Crawford.
It premiered Aug. 10, and new episodes are being released every Wednesday through Sept. 21.
So far, three episodes are available for download, and so far they’ve focused on Synanon’s early days as a California-based experimental drug rehab facility. We’ll be surprised if Lake Havasu City doesn’t eventually play a significant role in the series.
The city, after all, contributed to the group’s downfall and the arrest of its founder.
The Today’s News-Herald published a lengthy story about Synanon a few years back on the 40th anniversary of the group’s move to Lake Havasu City.
At the time, Havasu was a close-knit community with fewer than 4,000 residents and the group had a bad reputation — a recipe for a big mess.
Synanon brought its members to the area and started buying up local property. By 1979, cult members owned 10 pieces of developed Havasu property including two apartment complexes, a warehouse, a motel, a furniture store and a sauna. The group also owned 20 vacant lots in the Havasu area.
The lawyer who had been chronicling the group’s activities — the same man who was targeted with an angry snake in his mailbox — says Synanon’s scheme for Havasu was a simple one.
The organization created a private corporation in Lake Havasu City called Home Place Inc., with the intention of hiding its wealth from the Internal Revenue Service.
That plan didn’t work so well, and in 1982 an Arizona grand jury indicted Dederich and 12 other Synanon officials on Arizona securities violations, conspiracy and filing misleading information with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
We have to admit, 40-plus years removed from the ordeal, it makes for a fascinating story.
If you don’t have time to listen to a multi-episode podcast, consider reading the News-Herald’s coverage.
