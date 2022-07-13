Read any good books lately? The Arizona State Library has some suggestions. The library announced its summer book recommendations earlier this week. It’s part of a campaign to get families to head to their local libraries and commit to reading a book, a magazine, or a newspaper for 20 minutes every day.
Donna Throckmorton, the State Library’s archives and public library services consultant, offered the following recommendations in the adult non-fiction category:
• “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
• “Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West’s Most Notorious Woman Bandit,” by John Boessenecker
• “The Forgotten Botanist Sara Plummer Lemmon’s Life of Science and Art,” by Wynne L. Brown
In the adult fiction category, she suggests:
• “Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc,” by Katherine J. Chen
• “The Low Desert: Gangster Stories” by Tod Goldberg
• “Beach House: The Summer of Lost and Found by Mary Alice Monroe.
She also has recommendations in youth categories. You can find the whole list at HavasuNews.com.
See you at the library!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.