We’re fortunate to live among such beautiful surroundings. Unfortunately, not enough of us fully appreciate all the adventure and beauty in and around Lake Havasu City.
Fortunately, Go Lake Havasu has some recommendations on some guided tour options right in our backyard. Tours include explorations of Oatman, the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge and an off-roading tour that ends at Topock 66 Resort.
In Oatman, which is just 54 miles northwest of Havasu, visitors will find the famous burros that roam the old mining town. There’s a fully narrated bus tour that departs London Bridge Resort every Tuesday from September through May.
Looking for something a little more serene? Try the North Dike at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The North Dike marks the boundary where water diverted from the Colorado River enters the marsh, which is home to hundreds of species of birds and other wildlife, including the endangered Yuma clapper rail, southwestern willow flycatcher, peregrine falcon, and southern bald eagle.
You take two hour tours at the Refuge from February through April. They start at 8 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Another fun trip is the off-road ATV Tour led by Jed and Sandy Hall’s Wanderful Revolution. The 70-mile, two-to-five hour ride takes visitors across spectacular trails, washes and historic railroad tracks, and it ends at Topock 66 Marina for lunch with a gorgeous river view.
Private tours are offered from November through February for groups of up to seven.
These are just a few of the ways to explore our beautiful backyard. You can find additional suggestions and tours at the Go Lake Havasu website (golakehavasu.com/guided-tours)
Arizona’s electric vehicle charger plan will be presented to local residents this week during a stop in Kingman. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it will share the details of its EV rollout plan during a meeting set for Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mohave County Administration Building.
The state plans to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations on interstate highways, including I-40, I-17 and I-15. The plan calls for charging stations to be placed in locations along the highways no more than 50 miles apart. The work is scheduled to begin in 2023.
The meeting is in an open house format without a formal discussion. A recorded presentation with study details will be available during the meeting and study team members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
