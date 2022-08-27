Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

There’s a new program within Mohave County that should help keep track of people with cognitive disabilities.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the debut of the Take Me Home program. Designed after a similar program in Pensacola, Florida, the Take Me Home program is for people who need special assistance in times of emergency, most notably people with behavioral issues or cognitive problems who may be prone to wandering. The program is also intended to help people who have Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia.

