There’s a new program within Mohave County that should help keep track of people with cognitive disabilities.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the debut of the Take Me Home program. Designed after a similar program in Pensacola, Florida, the Take Me Home program is for people who need special assistance in times of emergency, most notably people with behavioral issues or cognitive problems who may be prone to wandering. The program is also intended to help people who have Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia.
The program allows families to sign up by placing descriptive information into a database maintained by the sheriff’s office. The database can only be accessed by law enforcement. If police officers find someone who cannot communicate where they live, the officer can search the database by description and return the person to their loved ones.
The system also works in reverse — if a loved one goes missing, their picture and description are immediately available to responding law enforcement.
There is no charge for citizens to enroll any adult or child in this program.
Did you see the London Bridge yesterday? Lake Havasu City lit up the bridge in patriotic red, white and blue to honor the memory of the 13 service men killed in the 2021 Kabul attack.
If you missed it, you’ll get another chance to see the bridge in its tri-color glory over Labor Day Weekend, and it’ll be awash in red and blue on Sept. 11.
