Today is “AppreciateAZ Day,” according to the Arizona Office of Tourism. It’s basically a nod to the state’s tourism industry, which is the main jobs provider in many communities across the Grand Canyon State, including Lake Havasu City.
The Office of Tourism says visitors in Arizona spend nearly $65 million a day in the state thanks in large part to natural wonders like the Colorado River. To celebrate, the Office of Tourism is asking residents to take an online court to be entered into a drawing to win one of five prize boxes.
The course takes about 10 minutes and offers simple guidelines on how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Everyone who completes the training by Friday, Oct. 14, will be entered into the drawing to win one of the prize boxes, which contain “high quality items” such as reusable water bottles, REI gift cards and a small camping cleanup kit.
Additionally, the Office of Tourism is launching the AppreciateAZ Ambassadors program, which encourages residents to share their passion for responsibly exploring the state. If you’d like to know more, or to take the online course, visit appreciateaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.