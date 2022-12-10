There are just a few weeks left of 2022. Hard to believe, isn’t it?
The end of the year is a natural time for reflection, and 2022 certainly gave us plenty to think about. Newsroom staffers at Today’s News-Herald are currently recalling the top news events of the year as we get ready to present the year in review in just a few weeks.
Chances are the list will hit some obvious and familiar notes -- political news was prominent as the election raged on, and growth in our city continues to surge. But chances are we’re going to overlook some topics. That’s why this year we want to hear from you, the readers.
What do you think the biggest, most important, or weirdest news stories of the year were for Lake Havasu City residents? We hope you’ll share your thoughts with us. You can e-mail reporter La’Erica Conner-Sims at lconner-sims@havasunews.com.
We’ll incorporate your thoughts into the presentation on Dec. 31, and hopefully end up with a thoughtful and complete recollection of the year that was.
WORDS THAT DON’T LIE: We’ll send you into the weekend with these nuggets of wisdom from the internet:
•”The starting pay is $40,000. Later it can go up to $80,000.”
“Great. I’ll start later.”
•Tip: Save business cards of people you don’t like. If you ever hit a parked car accidentally, just write, “Sorry” on the back and leave it on the windshield.
•When I get a headache, I take two aspirin and keep away from children, just like the bottle says.
•Just once, I want the username and password prompt to say, “Close enough.”
•”Your call is very important to us. Please enjoy this 40-minute flute solo.”
•Today’s 3-year-olds can switch on laptops and open their favorite apps. When I was 3, I ate mud.
•Tips for men for a successful marriage: Don’t ask your wife when dinner will be ready while she’s mowing the lawn.
