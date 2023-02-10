Good Morning

What do you call your significant other? You’re likely an Arizona resident since you’re reading this column, so a recent survey says you’re likely to favor the term “sweetie” when calling out to your loved one.

No? Us neither, but that’s what the data says according to a search of Google Search Trends. “Sweetie” was the most searched term of endearment for people living in Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska and Maine, according to a marketing study by the website Wordfinder. Our neighbors in the Golden State, along with the entire West Coast, prefer the term “Darling,” while those odd folks living in Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia and Pennsylvania apparently refer to each other as “hottie.”

