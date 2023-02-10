What do you call your significant other? You’re likely an Arizona resident since you’re reading this column, so a recent survey says you’re likely to favor the term “sweetie” when calling out to your loved one.
No? Us neither, but that’s what the data says according to a search of Google Search Trends. “Sweetie” was the most searched term of endearment for people living in Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska and Maine, according to a marketing study by the website Wordfinder. Our neighbors in the Golden State, along with the entire West Coast, prefer the term “Darling,” while those odd folks living in Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia and Pennsylvania apparently refer to each other as “hottie.”
Speaking of loved ones, don’t forget that Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Don’t wait until the last minute to buy your “sweetie” a gift, or make dinner reservations.
This month’s business mixer by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Wednesday at SummeRay Wine Bar.
There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and two beverages along with a 50/50 drawing plus door prize drawings all for a $5 contribution for members and $10 all others. Business representatives can bring promotional material to share.
Learn a bit more about wine and enjoy the atmosphere at the February mixer hosted by SummeRay Wine Bar and Local Eatery at 2079 McCulloch Blvd N from 5 - 7 p.m.
For more information on the mixer you can contact the Chamber at 928-855-4115 or visit www.havasuchamber.com.
