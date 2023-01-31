Another day, another marketing survey. This one comes from the super-credible people at the website Lawn Love, the same website that gave us reports on America’s best sandwich towns and the best cities for bagel lovers. Now their analysts ranked the best cities for kid-friendly vacations. With its inviting surroundings, we’d expect Lake Havasu City would be a shoe-in for a survey like this, but it seems the list-writers limited their research to only the biggest metros. That said, our region is well represented — Las Vegas ranks fourth, and Los Angeles shows up at No. 9. Vegas was cited for its variety of entertainment options, particularly amusement parks and zoos. Moreno Valley, in Southern California, ranked dead last on the list.
Spring tends to get an early start in Lake Havasu City, with college students showing up for spring break as early as late February. But don’t tell that to Mother Nature — she’s not ready to give up her wintry ways just yet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say we can expect sunny skies through the week, with temperatures between the high 30s and low 70s. That’s nothing to complain about this time of year, but other areas of Arizona are experiencing much colder temperatures, and all of the weather woes that go along with them. The Arizona Department of Transportation was warning drivers this week to reconsider travel on high-country highways. Drivers should plan for possible rain and wet roadways, and snow in the upper elevations. ADOT reminds to slow down and leave extra room while you’re driving, and to leave prepared for changing weather conditions. That means extra clothes and gloves as part of an emergency prep kit in case you need to stop along a highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.