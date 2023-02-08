More than 60 artists are participating in this year’s Havasu Art Trail. The free, self-guided studio tour is Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Highlights of the tour include woodworking, metalsmithing, ceramics, glass, photography and painting studios. The 60-plus participating artists will also show and sell their original art at more than 25 Lake Havasu City locations.
Many locations will feature multiple artists, and most artists will demonstrate how they work.
John Buonauro, who creates 3-D nature landscapes with wood, stones, paint and other materials, has spent 20 of his 40 years as an artist in Havasu.
He said in his travels, he envied other towns who promoted their local artists with art walks and similar events.
“I was thrilled to be involved in the inaugural event and I guess I wasn’t alone,” Buonauro said. “This two-day event is fun and exciting for all those involved, and I believe puts Lake Havasu City on the map as an art destination.”
Lake Havasu City resident Diane Bradley is one of those who had fun journeying along the Trail in its 2022 debut, and looks forward to going again. She said she enjoyed speaking to artists about the backstory of their work, as opposed to just viewing art.
“I like being shown the intimate area where beautiful art is created,” Bradley said. “Each artist described their process of creation. So much hidden talent in our town.”
Returning this year, there’s a free drawing to win donated art. For each location a person visits and provides a valid email address, they’ll get an entry to win a piece of art. There were more than 40 winners in 2022.
Trail maps will be available beginning Feb. 11 at Havasu Art Center, Our Place Boutique, The Q Gallery and Visionary LHC downtown, plus online at HavasuArtTrail.com.
