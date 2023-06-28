Good Morning

Today is the 29th anniversary of a notable day in Lake Havasu City’s history. On June 29, 1994, temperatures in Havasu hit 128 degrees, cementing the city’s reputation as America’s hottest city.

Keep in mind that Havasu is not the hottest place in America. We do hold the record as far as incorporated communities go, but the hottest temperatures are still in Death Valley, California, which set the record of 134 degrees in 1913.

