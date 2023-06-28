Today is the 29th anniversary of a notable day in Lake Havasu City’s history. On June 29, 1994, temperatures in Havasu hit 128 degrees, cementing the city’s reputation as America’s hottest city.
Keep in mind that Havasu is not the hottest place in America. We do hold the record as far as incorporated communities go, but the hottest temperatures are still in Death Valley, California, which set the record of 134 degrees in 1913.
Meteorologists have long been skeptical about that “accomplishment,” however. As early as 1949, weather watchers questioned the validity of that record for a variety of reasons, most of them too technical and dry to try to explain in such a short space.
Unlike Death Valley a century ago, there were plenty of people around Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994, to experience that miserably hot day. Plenty of them are still here, and they’ll be happy to tell you about how they now know what a broasted chicken feels like.
Looks like we’ll get our first taste of some real heat this weekend — Nothing close to that 1994 record, however. Forecasters say temperatures in Lake Havasu City will reach 117 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday.
That’s plenty hot for most of us, though. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch alert for much co the Southwestern United States, particularly in Western Arizona and Southeastern California. That means we all need to reduce our outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids and watch out for signs of heat-related illnesses in ourselves and others.
Most of this is old hat to longtime Lake Havasu City residents. Be careful out there, and enjoy the heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.