The Kitchen Arts Work Space, more commonly known at The KAWS, was named as the latest recipient of the Keep Havasu Beautiful Commercial Pride Award for January 2023.

According to KHB Committee Chair Brian Conway, investments by The KAWS owners Regan Robertson-Ross and Chris Robertson have been a big boost for Downtown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.