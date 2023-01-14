The Kitchen Arts Work Space, more commonly known at The KAWS, was named as the latest recipient of the Keep Havasu Beautiful Commercial Pride Award for January 2023.
According to KHB Committee Chair Brian Conway, investments by The KAWS owners Regan Robertson-Ross and Chris Robertson have been a big boost for Downtown.
The Robertsons commissioned artist Rachel Kaiser to paint a bright mural to the building’s expansive west side about a year ago, and they’ve improved seating areas and added landscaping.
The additions transformed the Downtown McCulloch business into a vibrant space where community events occur on a regular basis. Events include the farmers market, youth market and art night.
For more information about how to donate to the organization, or volunteer in Keep Havasu Beautiful, email the organization at keephavasubeautiful@outlook.com.
