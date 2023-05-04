It’s Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be With You) so we thought it was appropriate to remind readers that George Lucas’ space opera has some pretty major connections to this region. Sand dunes in the desert near Yuma, just a couple hours south of here, played a role in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the third film in the first trilogy of the Star Wars series. According to reporting by KTAR, the Arizona Republic and Desert USA, producers have visited Yuma more than a few times to film scenes for the series, including the one of the most memorable scenes in “Jedi,” when Jabba the Hutt fought Luke Skywalker on a floating sand barge.
We expect it won’t be the last time this area hears from LucasFilm, which is planning many more installments of the Star Wars series. The Mohave and Sonoran deserts look an awful lot like Tattooine, the planet where much of the movies take place, and there are plenty of other alien-looking environments throughout our backyard.
