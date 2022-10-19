It’s time for Run to the Sun! Few people can deny the beauty to be found in classic cars. With sleek, stylish, frames and polished chrome, there are few other examples of Americana that inspire the sense of wonder as the hot rods of yesteryear.
As the show enters its 44th year, Relics & Rods charter member remembers the first – once billed as the “Camp-o-Rama & Rod Run.” The event was in 1977 held on an asphalt parking lot at the London Bridge Shopping Center. The show displayed 30-40 classic vehicles, according to Todd Flesner. The event has grown significantly since then.
