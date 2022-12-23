If you have young ones, or you know young ones, you’re going to want to make sure they can track Santa on Saturday night as he ventures from the North Pole and makes his annual run around the world.
There’s also an app for mobile phones available in the Google and Apple app stores.
The website has everything needed to understand Santa’s trip. A radar, the specifications of his sleigh, and frequently asked questions, like “ … do your planes ever intercept Santa?”
The answer: “Over the past 65 years, our fighter jets (F-16s, F-15s, F-22s and CF-18s) have intercepted Santa many, many times. When the jets intercept Santa, they tip their wings to say, ‘Hello Santa! NORAD is tracking you again this year!’ Santa always waves. He loves to see the pilots!”
To all, a Merry Christmas!
