Some unsung heroes of the off-roading community got a little appreciation recently. The Havasu Side-By-Side Trail Association held its annual Trail Grooming Appreciation Luncheon for the hard-working volunteers who keep the off-road trails safe and maintaned. According to Association President John Geyer, the luncehon was paid for by Just Money Motorsports and Anderson Automotive Group. During the 2022-23 trail grooming season, volunteers spent 1,280 hours grooming 308 miles of BLM trails.
The trail grooming work started in 2019 growing from a two-man operation to a three-groomer trail train, Geyer says. Their efforts ahve been noticed by agencies like hte Mohave County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona State Parks & Trails.
