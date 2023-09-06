A couple of upcoming events to keep an eye on, courtesy of Go Lake Havasu:
• The Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo is Sept. 22-23. It’s at the Aquatic Center, and features more than 70 home and garden vendors showing off home furnishings, artwork, flooring, insulation, HVAC, security systems, windows and doors, and smaller products such as clothing, handmade soaps and jewelry. Realtors, insurance agents, mortgage brokers, landscapers, general contractors and jewelers will also be available. Food vendors are on-site, and free parking is plentiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.