You know those research papers that universities work on for years — often at taxpayer expense — that end up gathering dust on a shelf somewhere? This is probably one of them.
The University of Arizona this week announced the publication (in September, no less) of a study out of the Eller College of Management that basically says, if you get into a fight with your significant other at home, you’re likely to show up at work and be MORE helpful that day.
They word it as only researchers can (my translation in parentheses): “…we argue that whereas partner-instigated incivility (you had a fight) may be cognitively depleting (you’re emotionally drained), thus limiting employees’ capacity to help others (you’re just over it), it may also induce negative mood (everybody and everything at work is going to annoy you), which may drive employees to compensate for this unpleasant experience by engaging in more person — and task-focused helping behaviors at work (but instead, you’re going to be a delight on the job!).”
And here’s the study title: “Retreating or repairing? Examining the alternate linkages between daily partner-instigated incivility at home and helping at work.”
The researchers seem surprised at their findings. Maybe it didn’t occur to them that you’re just happy to be out of the house for the day.
