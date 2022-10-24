Have you ever seen something strange in the sky? A UFO? Well, according to the National UFO Reporting Center — the go-to site for self-reporting UFO sightings — you’re not alone out there. Arizona has the seventh-highest number of UFO reports in the country at 4,735. If you dig around in the National UFO Reporting Center’s Arizona page you’ll find dozens of reports from Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. The most recent was in Havasu in March about “orb-like lights dancing with a large cloud.”
From the report: “We were in our outdoor spa, which we do most nights. The moon was one day from full so the sky was illuminated. There was a large cloud in the west and we both noticed moving orb like lights within the cloud. They were moving at a very fast speed, almost like they were playing or chasing each other. When it looked like they would leave the cloud they would disappear only to reappear within the cloud seconds later. This went on for 5 plus minutes until the cloud dispersed. The cloud disappeared and so did the orbs. We tried to film it with an i-phone but nothing appeared as it was the night sky.”
