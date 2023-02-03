Valentines Day is coming up fast, and Go Lake Havasu has some ideas for lovers young and old about how to make the the holiday a romantic one in Lake Havasu City.
The tourism agency suggests in an email to consider a number of “great escapes made for two,” including a staycation at a local hotel followed by a day of hiking at SARA Park, an off-roading excursion in the back country and an end to the day at Topock 66 Resort. Sounds like a fun day for active folks.
Go Lake Havasu points out that Heat Hotel is a great option, with TripAdvisor users consistently recommending it as the city’s most romantic place to stay.
Finally, if you’re still looking for quality time with your significant other in the weeks after Valentines Day, the agency suggests participating in WeekendZona, a weekend of activities planned throughout the state. In Lake Havasu City, it includes meals at local restaurants, lodging at the Island Suites Hotel, a Blue Water Jet Boat Tour and a guided London Bridge Walking Tour. WeekendZona is scheduled for Feb. 24-26. Tickets are $500 for a single stay. You can find more information at localfirstaz.com.
