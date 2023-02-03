Good Morning

Valentines Day is coming up fast, and Go Lake Havasu has some ideas for lovers young and old about how to make the the holiday a romantic one in Lake Havasu City.

The tourism agency suggests in an email to consider a number of “great escapes made for two,” including a staycation at a local hotel followed by a day of hiking at SARA Park, an off-roading excursion in the back country and an end to the day at Topock 66 Resort. Sounds like a fun day for active folks.

