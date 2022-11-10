Good morning
Hey, veterans! The Arizona Department of Revenue says it has $7 million in unclaimed property that belongs to 24,009 former military personnel.

The agency has identified property belonging to former service members with last known addresses at Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground Army Base, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

