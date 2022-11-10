Hey, veterans! The Arizona Department of Revenue says it has $7 million in unclaimed property that belongs to 24,009 former military personnel.
The agency has identified property belonging to former service members with last known addresses at Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground Army Base, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Some of the property dates back over 30 years, with the largest amount owed to a single owner being $217,187
Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits, and dormant safe deposit boxes. Often, the company holding the funds has an outdated or the wrong forwarding address for the customer, and in some cases, a person passes away with no family members aware of the assets.
Most accounts are turned over to the state after several years of inactivity.
In the past three fiscal years, about $155 million has been returned to individuals and businesses.
To learn if you have unclaimed property owed you, visit MissingMoney.com and enter your name, and the state and city you have resided in. If the search returns results, you can submit a claim form. You’ll have to include a photo ID and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address.
You must also provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.
Good luck tracking down your missing money, and happy Veterans Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.