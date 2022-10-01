One of Lake Havasu City’s oldest powerboat races needs some new help. The Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships is seeking volunteers for its three-day event from Oct. 14-16. The return of this epic powerboat racing event will be conducted by the prestigious Formula 1 Powerboat Championship, renowned for its heart thumping high-horsepower racing excitement performed by world class international powerboat racing stars. The race headquarters and free fan viewing will be at the Nautical Beachfront Resort. The powerboats will race along the water in Thompson Bay, which was the original location of the championships when the event began in 1964. Havasu continued to host the Outboard Championships through 1990. The race returned to Lake Havasu last year for the community’s 50th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the London Bridge, and it was so well received it’s back for another round.
It’ll be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Nautical Beachfront Resort at 1000 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.